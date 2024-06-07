Budapest Ranking Series: Antim Panghal, Anshu wins silver, Vinesh exits

Wrestlers Antim Panghal and Anshu Malik won silver medals at the Budapest Ranking Series in Hungary while Vinesh Phogat exited on Friday.

Playing in the 53kg category, Antim Panghal lost to 0-3 Emma Malmgren of Sweden in the final while Anshu Malik lost 12-1 to Kexin Hong of China in the final of 57kg.

Earlier in the day, Vinesh Phogat lost in the quarter-final 5-0 to Jiang Zhu of China. In the first round, she defeated Alisson Cardozo Rey of Colombia 10-0.

Before losing in the final, Antim started well in the quarterfinal and defeated Sakibjamal Esbosynova of Uzbekistan 10-0 to register an easy win. She defeated Katarzyna Krawczyk of Poland 3-1 in a low-scoring affair.

SILVER🥈 for Anshu as well!



A slightly injured Anshu Malik falls 1-12 against Kexin Hong of China in the women's 57kg final at Budapest Ranking Series. We hope the injury isn't too serious🤞#WrestleBudapest pic.twitter.com/FRyxBo327q — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) June 7, 2024

In the 57kg, Paris-bound Anshu Malik started the quarterfinal with a very close win of 6-5 after taking down Anastasia Nichita of Moldova in the last few seconds.



She showed excellent resilience against Qi Zhang of China to register another close win of 2-1 and move to the final.

India has won three silver medals at the tournament with Aman Sehrawat winning the first one yesterday in men's freestyle 57kg. Aman lost to Rei Higuchi of Japan in the final.

All Olympic-bound Indian wrestlers are participating in the Budapest Ranking series barring Nisha Dahiya who withdrew from the 68kg category. India's final bet, Reetika will be in action tomorrow in the 76kg category.



