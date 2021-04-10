Who is Anshu Malik? 10 things you should know about her

Anshu Malik became the fifth Indian wrestler to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics earlier today when she qualified for the finals of the ongoing Asian Wrestling Qualifiers held in Almaty, Kazakhstan.



She follows is the second Indian woman after Vinesh Phogat to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics from the country. Here, are the 10 things you should know about the grappler: Where does Anshu Malik belong to? Anshu Malik hails from the Nidani village in the state of Haryana. How old is Anshu Malik? Anshu Malik is just 19 years old. What is the family background of Anshu Malik?

Anshu Malik with father Dharamveer Malik

Anshu Malik comes from a family of wrestlers. Her father Dharamveer Malik competed at the international level in the junior category during the 1990s.

In which weight division does Anshu Malik competes in? Anshu Malik competes in the Women's 57kg weight division. How did Anshu Malik take up wrestling? Anshu's brother Shubham was a wrestling enthusiast. She was drawn to the sport when she tagged along with her brother to his training centre. Who was Anshu Malik's first coach?

Anshu Malik Coach Jagdish Sheoran

Anshu Malik's first coach was Jagdish Sheoran who has coached more than 20 international wrestlers.

How was Anshu Malik in academics? Though she liked wrestling, she focused more on her studies during the early part of her career. She was a brilliant student and used to top her class quite often. What was Anshu Malik's breakthrough performance?

Anshu Malik World Cadet Championships 2017

Anshu Malik's breakthrough performance came in the year 2017 when she bagged the gold medal at the World Cadets held in Athens.

How has Anshu Malik fared against the world's best wrestlers?

Anshu Malik Mattio Pellicone Ranking series

During her senior debut in at the Mattio Pellicone Ranking series, Anshu registered wins over 2019 World Champion Linda Morais of Canada and two-time European Champion Grace Bullen of Norway

What are Anshu Malik's previous achievements? Anshu Malik has many international accolades to her name. She was the Asian Junior Champion in the 59kg weight division in the year 2019. She has even clinched a silver medal in the 59kg weight division at the World Junior Wrestling Championship 2018. More recently, Anshu Malik was the only Indian to earn a podium finish at the Individual Wrestling World Cup when she finished second best in the 57kg weight division at Belgrade in 2020. Besides, she also has an Asian Championship bronze medal in her kitty.



