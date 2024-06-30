Anshu Malik's shoulder strain raises concerns ahead of Paris Olympics

Anshu Malik, a promising medal hopeful for India at the upcoming Paris Olympics, has encountered a setback during her training regimen.

The 22-year-old wrestler, who recently clinched a silver medal at the Budapest Ranking Series event, has suffered a shoulder strain, prompting the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) to seek detailed updates on her condition.

Anshu secured her Olympic berth after winning a gold medal at the Asian Olympic Qualifier in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan earlier this year.

Following her success in Budapest, she returned to her training base at Mirchpur academy in Haryana, where she experienced discomfort in her left shoulder during a practice session.

Her father and coach, Dharamveer Malik, reassured that the injury is being managed cautiously, with Anshu undergoing an MRI scan which revealed no significant concerns. "She stopped training as a precautionary measure but has since resumed light training sessions," Dharamveer Malik informed PTI.



WFI President Sanjay Singh expressed optimism but emphasized the need for clarity on Anshu's fitness status. "We have requested a detailed status report and expect to receive confirmation on her condition within the next two days," Singh stated.

Meanwhile, India's head coach Virender Dahiya affirmed that despite the recent disruption, the wrestling contingent remains focused and well-prepared for the Olympic challenge.

India is slated to field six wrestlers at the Games, with high expectations surrounding Anshu Malik's performance alongside seasoned athletes like Vinesh Phogat. The National Sports Federations (NSFs) have until July 8 to finalize their nominations, with India eyeing multiple medals in wrestling this Olympic season.