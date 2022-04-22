Anshu Malik loses 57kg final at Asian Wrestling Championships 2022

Indian wrestler Anshu Malik has lost 0-4 to Tsugumi Sakurai of Japan in the 57kg women's final match and has won the silver medal at the Asian Championships 2022.

#WrestleUlaanbaatar WW 57kg medal results



🥇 Tsugumi SAKURAI 🇯🇵 df Anshu MALIK 🇮🇳, via fall



🥉Bolortuya KHURELKHUU 🇲🇳 df Shokhida AKHMEDOVA 🇺🇿, 11-1 — United World Wrestling (@wrestling) April 22, 2022

Anshu Malik won gold in the 2021 edition of the Asian Championships 57kg wrestling event and was out to defend her title today. She was in superb form throughout the tournament and came away with a 10-0 victory in the opening round. She followed it up with another 10-0 victory in Round 2. Her semi-final score went a notch higher as she claimed an 11-0 victory over Bolortuya Khurlekhuu of Mongolia.



Her final was expected to be intense as she took on the formidable Tsugumi Sakurai of Japan. Sakurai took a lead of 4-0 in the beginning by pinning and subsequently rolling Anshu Malik out of the ring. This confirmed victory for the Japanese wrestler within 1 minute of the match having begun with Anshu having virtually no chance to make a comeback.