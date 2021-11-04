Anju wins 55kg bronze in World U23 Wrestling Championships

The Indian 55kg U23 wrestler Anju clinched the bronze medal at the ongoing Under-23 World Championships with a win by technical superiority over Canada's Virginie Gascon. The Indian lead 17-6 to pocket the match just before the final buzzer.

The bout started off with Anju coming up with an aggressive takedown to lead 2-0 within the first 30 seconds. Gascon, however, hit back soon as she not only took down the Indian but also rolled her over twice to race to a 6-2 lead in no time. But, this was the only time the Canadian looked like posing any threat to Anju.

With one minute still left in the first period, Anju hit back with some vengeance and lead 7-6 at the break.

The second period of the bout had Anju's authority stamped all over it. She left no room for error and capitalised on whatever she could get her hands on to clinch the bronze medal on technical superiority.



