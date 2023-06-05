Amit Shah meets wrestlers: Home Minister stresses on 'due process', wresters ask for chargesheet

India's Home Minister Amit Shah met with wrestlers Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik on Sunday night to discuss the ongoing protests. While the former asked the athletes to let the law follow due process, the latter have demanded for an early chargesheet, as reported by The Indian Express.

"We had a meeting with the Home Minister. I can’t comment further," Punia said in the same report. The meeting is said to have lasted for more than two hours, the dialogue bleeding over midnight as talks went on between the two parties.



On May 30, when the protesting wrestlers were on the verge of immersing their medals into the Ganga as a sign of protest but they were stopped by farm leader Naresh Tikait stopped them from doing so. Instead, the wrestlers gave the government a five-day deadline to take action against WFI chief Singh. On the fifth day, Amit Shah met the athletes to discuss the same.

While strict and early action was on the agenda for the wrestlers as they asked Shah for the filing of a chargesheet, the BJP leader purportedly urged them to follow the due process of law.

The two FIRs were filed on April 28 with the Delhi Police, more than a month back and no action has been taken against Singh thus far. On June 5, the accused was supposed to take out a rally to protest against the POCSO act, which has been slapped against him, but the same got postponed.

"Taking advantage of the current situation a few political parties are trying to disturb social harmony by holding political rallies at various places. We had decided to organise the Sant Sammelan in Ayodhya to fight this evil, but now that the police is investigating the matter and keeping the Supreme Court's directions in mind, the rally has been postponed," he wrote on social media.