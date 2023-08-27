Aman Sehrawat wins World Championships trials, Bajrang Punia skips

Aman Sehrawat continued his ascend and booked a World Wrestling Championship berth after winning the men's 57 kg category trial on Saturday.

While Aman made it two in two after winning the Asian Games trials, Vishal Kaliraman couldn't repeat his feat from the Asiad trials and lost to Anuj Kumar.

Kaliraman, however, has an outside hope after Bajrang on Thursday said that he would withdraw from the Asian Games if all the panchayats that backed him during the protest at Jantar Mantar asked him to do so during the Khap Mahapanchayat on September 10.

Senior pros Bajrang Punia and Deepak Punia gave the trials a miss to prepare better for the upcoming Asian Games.

Bajrang, Jitender Kinha, and Olympic medallist Sakshi Malik's husband Satyawart Kadian, all those, who were a part of the sit-in protest at Jantar Mantar demanding the arrest of former WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh on allegations of sexual harassment, didn't take part in the trials.

In 61 kg, Akash Dahiya will be representing India in the 61kg after getting the better of Neeraj.

Abhimanyu defeated Mulayam Yadav to seal the berth in 70kg while Naveen got better of Sagar Jaglan to win the 74 kg trials.

In the 79kg men's freestyle, Sachin More defeated Rohit Guliya to seal his ticket to Budapest.

In Deepak's absence, Sandeep Singh got the better of Jonty Kumar to win the 86kg trial. Pruthviraj Patil won the 92kg category beating Gourav Baliyan, while Sahil clinched the 97kg spot defeating Vicky.

Sumit Malik beat Akash Antil to win the 125kg freestyle spot.

With the Wrestling Federation of India suspended by United World Wrestling, it remains to be seen whether the selected wrestlers will be able to represent India or will have to compete under the banner of UWW as neutral athletes.



UWW suspended the WFI for not conducting its elections on time, a development that will not allow Indian grapplers to compete at the World Championships under the Indian flag.

Selection trials result:

Men's Freestyle: 57kg Aman (RSPB), 61kg Akash Dahiya (SSCB), 65kg Anuj Kumar (Haryana), 70kg Abhimanyu (Delhi), 74kg Naveen (Haryana), 79kg Sachin More (Haryana), 86kg Sandeep Singh (Punjab), 92kg Pruthviraj Patil (SSCB), 97kg Sahil (Punjab), 125kg Sumit Malik (Haryana).