Zagreb Open Wrestling: Aman Sehrawat wins gold in 57 kg

Youngster Aman Sehrawat clinched a gold medal on Wednesday in the 57kg freestyle category at the ongoing Grand Prix Zagreb Open 2024 in Croatia.

2023 Asian Champion Aman got better than the world's number one wrestler in the category, Wanhao Zou of China.

Bettering his bronze medal finish from last year, Aman registered four technical superiority wins in the tournament to finish with a gold medal and crucial ranking points.

In the final, Aman didn't face much difficulty against his Chinese opponent and defeated him by the score of 10-0 and registered his second win against Wanhou after defeating him 7-4 in the semifinals of the Asian Championships 2023.

Witness the winning moment, as Aman Sehrawat added another feather to his cap by taking the Zagreb Open 57kg 🥇pic.twitter.com/iIAmGaUhNO — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) January 10, 2024

Handed an easy draw in the qualification round, Aman made light work of his opponent from Turkey. Aman defeated Muhammet Karavus 15-4 and won the round by technical superiority.

Aman continued his domination as he defeated Richards Zane of the USA in the quarter-finals by 11-0 and made his entry to the semi-finals.

In the semi-finals, Roberti Dingashvili of Georgia had no answers as Aman was ruthless and won the bout by technical superiority with a score of 11-0 and made his way to the final.

In the 86kg category, Olympian Deepak Punia failed to put his best foot forward and lost in the first round 6-2 to world number two Azamat Dauletbekov of Kazakhstan.

Deepak got a shot at the bronze medal in the repechage round as Azamat reached the finals but the Asian Games medalist failed to capitalize. He won the first round of repechage Valentyn Babii of Ukraine but lost the second round in the last seconds to Evsem Shvelidze of Georgia.

In the 74kg category, Yash lost in the pre-quarter-finals to Qunicy Miles Monday of the US by 10-0.

A total of 13 Indian wrestlers have traveled to Zagred to take part in the tournament and they are participating under the UWW flag as the Wrestling Federation of India banned.



