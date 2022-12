U23 World Champion Aman Sehrawat wins gold at Senior National Wrestling C'ship

World under-23 champion Aman Sehrawat claimed the gold medal in men's 57kg freestyle at the Senior National Wrestling Championships at the Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium here on Wednesday.

Aman showed his skills as he defeated Udit of Haryana to finish at the top. Rahul and Atish Todkar won the bronze medals.

18-year-old Aman Sehrawat created history in October as he became the first-ever Indian wrestler to win a gold medal at the U-23 World Wrestling Championships. In a controversial tournament where Indian wrestlers were denied visa, Aman was the lone Indian male freestyle wrestler to get a visa and compete in the tournament.



In other results, Sujeet clinched gold in 65 Kg category in absence of Bajrang Punia.

Sagar Jaglan who impressed everyone in the recent World Wrestling championships dominated the 74 kg category to take home the gold medal. Sagar defeated Olympian Narsingh Pancham Yadav in the finals to win the gold medal.

Results:

57 Kg- Gold Aman RSPB, Silver Udit HAR ,Bronze Rahul DEL, Atish Todkar MAH

61 Kg- Gold Pankaj SSCB. Silver Rahul Aware, MAH Bronze Ravinder HAR, Suraj Kokate RSPB

65 Kg- Gold Sujeet HAR, Silver Utkarsh Kale, RSPB Bronze Jaskaran Singh PB, Ravinderr. SSCB

70 Kg- Gold Vishal Kaliraman RSPB, Silver Mulayam Yadav UP, Bronze Sonu SSCB, Parvinder HAR

74 Kg- Gold Sagar HAR Silver Narsingh MAH Bronze Pritam RSPB Bronze Yash DEL

79 Kg- Gold Jitender RSPB, Silver Pardeep CHD, Bronze Mandeep DEL, Deepak SSCB

86 Kg- Gold Vicky HAR, Silver Jointy Kr UP, Bronze Sanjeet SSCB, Rahul Rathi RSPB

92 Kg- Gold Prithviraj MAH, Silver Praveen RSPB, Bronze Praveen Kr HAR, Anil DEL

97 Kg- Gold Sahil PUB, Silver Satyawart RSPB, Bronze Kapil UP, Sahil DEL

125 Kg- Gold Dinesh SSCB, Silver Akash Antil UP, Bronze Dharmender PUB, Anirudh DEL

Team Championship- 1st RSPB 188 Points 2nd SSCB 157 Points 3rd Haryana 140 Points.

(With PTI Inputs)