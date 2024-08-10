Wrestling
'It's raining medals', Netizens elated about Aman Sehrawat's bronze medal
The 21-year-old from Birohar defeated Darian Cruz 13-5 in the bronze medal match, securing India's sixth medal at the Paris Olympics.
Aman Sehrawat scripted a brilliant story at the Paris Olympics, winning the bronze medal in the men's 57 kg event at the Paris Olympics.
In the bronze medal bout, he faced Puerto Rican Darian Cruz and comprehensively defeated him 13-5, becoming the youngest Olympic medalist for India.
After the story surrounding Vinesh Phogat, fans were elated about the fact that India finally had a medal in wrestling at the Paris Olympics.
Raining medals!
After missing out on multiple medals due to fourth-place finishes, India has won three medals in the last two days.
Flying the Indian flag high!
At long last, the Indian flag has been hoisted in the wrestling stage at the Paris Olympics and we have Aman to thank for it!
Youngest Olympic medal winner!
At 21, Aman Sehrawat becomes the youngest-ever Olympic medal winner for India and he has achieved that feat in his very first Olympics!
The entire nation celebrates!
Prime Minister Narendra Modi shares his joy in Aman's success at the Olympics.
Parisian excellence!
This social media user draws a comparison between Aman's triumph to the Eifel Tower.
Brilliant bronze!
As the last man standing in wrestling for India, Aman has delivered.
From Chhatrasal Akhara to the Paris Olympics!
Another graduate from the famed Chhatrasal Akhara has won a medal at the Olympics.
One medal is all it takes!
A comical take on Aman's triumph from this social media user.
First medal in wrestling!
As rejoiced as everyone is, a slight feeling of sadness still creeps in, since this could have been India's second medal from wrestling in this Olympics.
The winning moment!
This social media user captures the winning moments of Aman's triumph over Darian Cruz.