'It's raining medals', Netizens elated about Aman Sehrawat's bronze medal

Aman Sehrawat scripted a brilliant story at the Paris Olympics, winning the bronze medal in the men's 57 kg event at the Paris Olympics.

In the bronze medal bout, he faced Puerto Rican Darian Cruz and comprehensively defeated him 13-5, becoming the youngest Olympic medalist for India.

After the story surrounding Vinesh Phogat, fans were elated about the fact that India finally had a medal in wrestling at the Paris Olympics.

﻿Raining medals!

﻿After missing out on multiple medals due to fourth-place finishes, India has won three medals in the last two days.

Aman Sehrawat, a 21 yr-old beauty, defeats Cruz. Look at him those “switches” — an extaordinary technique to rotate your hips and drive your opponent — & those whizzers when you ground someone — with such consummate ease pic.twitter.com/f6vKNr0W2k — Rohan Dua (@rohanduaT02) August 9, 2024

﻿Flying the Indian flag high!

﻿At long last, the Indian flag has been hoisted in the wrestling stage at the Paris Olympics and we have Aman to thank for it!

THIS MAN HAS EARNED THIS MEDAL WITH HIS BLLLOD AND SWEAT 🫡. pic.twitter.com/E92qeZiiUA — Vishal. (@SPORTYVISHAL) August 9, 2024

﻿Youngest Olympic medal winner!

﻿At 21, Aman Sehrawat becomes the youngest-ever Olympic medal winner for India and he has achieved that feat in his very first Olympics!

At 21, Aman Sehrawat is now India’s youngest ever Olympic medal winner. This was his first Olympics. 🙌🏽👏🏽🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/XzAcSTZOMg — Shiv Aroor (@ShivAroor) August 9, 2024

﻿The entire nation celebrates!

﻿Prime Minister Narendra Modi shares his joy in Aman's success at the Olympics.

Congratulations to Aman Sehrawat for winning the Bronze Medal in the Men's Freestyle 57 kg at the Paris Olympics. His dedication and perseverance are clearly evident. The entire nation celebrates this remarkable feat. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 9, 2024

﻿Parisian excellence!

﻿This social media user draws a comparison between Aman's triumph to the Eifel Tower.

Congratulations, champion! pic.twitter.com/4UgbSALtk7 — Srinivas BV (@srinivasiyc) August 9, 2024

﻿Brilliant bronze!

﻿As the last man standing in wrestling for India, Aman has delivered.

Aman Sehrawat, the boy from Birohar!



He is an Olympic medalist now!#wrestling #Olympics #Paris2024 — Pritish Raj (@befikramusafir) August 9, 2024

﻿From Chhatrasal Akhara to the Paris Olympics!

﻿Another graduate from the famed Chhatrasal Akhara has won a medal at the Olympics.

Aman Sehrawat wins bronze in the men's 57kg category at the Olympics. He beats Darian Cruz of Puerto Rico 13-5 in the medal playoff.



Aman is the 5th Olympic medallist from Chhatrasal akhara which is to Indian wrestling what La Massia is to football.



For Aman though Chhatrasal… pic.twitter.com/OBibxndqa9 — jonathan selvaraj (@jon_selvaraj) August 9, 2024

﻿One medal is all it takes!

﻿A comical take on Aman's triumph from this social media user.

﻿First medal in wrestling!

﻿As rejoiced as everyone is, a slight feeling of sadness still creeps in, since this could have been India's second medal from wrestling in this Olympics.

First wrestling medal for India in Paris Olympics. (I wish it was second). #Wrestling pic.twitter.com/AHSSf0HJTc — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) August 9, 2024

﻿The winning moment!

﻿This social media user captures the winning moments of Aman's triumph over Darian Cruz.



