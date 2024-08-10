Who is Aman Sehrawat ?- India's new wrestling medalist at the Olympics

After all the drama and tribulations in the wrestling sphere in the past two days, Indian wrestling fans can breathe now with Aman Sehrawat winning the bronze medal in the 57kg category at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Aman Sehrawat defeated Darian Toi Cruz of Puerto Rico in the men's 57 Kg to win India's first wrestling bronze at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

With this win, India won five bronze and one silver medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Aman won 13-5 against Puerto Rican and ensured that India wouldn't return without a medal in wrestling from the Olympics.

Who is Aman Sehrawat- India's latest bronze medalist in Wrestling

Aman is a product of the famed Chhatrasal Stadium in Delhi, which has produced multiple Olympic wrestling medalists like Sushil Kumar, Bajrang Punia, Yogeshwar Dutt, and Ravi Dahiya.

Training at the Chhatrasal since the age of 10 years, Aman became the first-ever Indian wrestler to secure a gold medal in the U23 Wrestling Championships.

With medals in various international tournaments, Aman was hailed as the successor of Tokyo Olympic silver medalist Ravi Dahiya.

Earlier in the year, Aman defeated Ravi Dahiya in the Olympic trials to book his berth for the qualifying tournaments. Later, he booked his berth via the world qualifiers.

His success is attributed to his inspiration from two-time Olympic medalist Sushil Kumar.

Major Achievements of Aman Sehrawat

2022 U23 World Championship - Gold



2022 U23 Asian Championship - Gold

2022 U20 Asian Championship - Bronze

2022 Zouhaier Sghaier Ranking Series - Silver

2022 Yasar Dogu Ranking Series - Bronze

2022 Dan Kolov & Nikola Petrov Ranking Series – Silver

2024 Polyak Imre & Vargo Janos Memorial Ranking Series- Silver

2023 Zagreb Open Ranking Series- Bronze

2023 Asian Games - Bronze

2023 Senior Asian Championships - Gold

2024 Zagreb Ranking Series - Gold

2024 Paris Olympics - Bronze