Aman becomes first-ever Indian wrestler to win gold at U-23 World Championships

18-year-old Aman Sehrawat created history as he became the first-ever Indian wrestler to win a gold medal at the U-23 World Wrestling Championships on Saturday. Aman defeated Ahmet Duman of Turkey by 12-4 in the 57 Kg category final.

Aman, the lone Indian male freestyle wrestler to get a visa and compete in the tournament, defeated Bekzat Almaz Uulu of Kyrgyzstan 10-5 on points to secure his place in the title clash.

Aman had earlier defeated Hansana Madushanka Rodrigo Ganegodage of Sri Lanka in the first round before getting the better of Toshiya Abe of Japan in the quarterfinal.

Aman Sehrawat wins a HISTORIC 🥇 for India!



The young grappler beats Ahmet Duman of Turkey🇹🇷 12-4 to take top spot in the FS Men's 57kg and win the country's first-ever GOLD at the U23 Wrestling World Championships 🇮🇳💪#Wrestling 🤼| #WrestlePontevedra pic.twitter.com/3GQXEUv8r5 — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) October 22, 2022

India has won eight silver medals and eight bronze medals in the history of U-23 World Championships but this is the first time that an Indian wrestler has won gold at the U-23 Worlds.



Earlier in the tournament, Indian Greco-Roman wrestlers created history by bagging three medals at the championships.



Vikas (72kg), Sajan Bhanwala (77kg) and Nitesh (97kg) had won a bronze medal each in Greco-Roman, while Ankush had clinched a silver in the women's 50kg event.

India wrestlers had never won a medal in Greco Roman category at the event but ended their campaign with three medals.

In the women's wrestling category Ankush won silver in the 50 kg category and Mansi clinched bronze media in 59 kg.

India finishes with six medals in total with one gold, one silver and four bronze despite fielding a depleted team owing to visa issues.