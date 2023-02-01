Zagreb Open: Aman to play for bronze while other wrestlers struggle for visa

Aman Sehrawat lost in the semi-finals of Zagreb Open against Yuto Nishiuchi of Japan 15-5 in 57 kg to move to the bronze medal match. Earlier, Aman defeated Roberti Dingashvili of Georgia and Liu Minghu of China to reach the semi-finals.

Other wrestlers Pankaj Malik (61 kg) and Vishal (70 kg) lost in the opening rounds. Vishal will have a shot at the medal as he will play the repechage.

Ranking Series : Zagreb Open



— Sports India (@SportsIndia3) February 1, 2023

Wrestlers struggling for Visa

While six freestyle wrestlers are participating in the Zagreb Open, many others are struggling to get visa for Croatia. Multiple factors can be cited for wrestlers not getting visa.

Vicky (86 kg), Sujeet (65 kg) and Jonty Kumar (86 kg) along with five greco-roman wrestlers are still struggling to get the visa.

One of the major reasons is the time gap between the start of tournament and the processing time of visa applications at the European VFS centre in Delhi. The efforts are being made to secure visa for those stranded in India.

Top wrestlers refused participation

The big names Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia, Deepak Punia, Jitendra Kumar, Anshu Malik, Sarita Mor and Narsingh Yadav refused to go the event owing to less time for preparation after informing SAI and the government appointed Oversight Committee.

Past few days have been quite happening from Indian wrestling with the top wrestlers sitting on protest against the Wrestling Federation of India President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.