Ad-hoc panel takes charge of crisis-ridden WFI

The ad-hoc committee formed by the Indian Olympic Association (IOA), on Thursday took charge of the crisis-ridden Wrestling Federation of India (WFI).

The Sports Ministry had instructed the IOA to form the ad-hoc committee to oversee the affairs of WFI and conduct elections within 45 days of the panel's formation.

The committee was formed last month. "It was just taking charge and stock taking of the WFI today. No decision was taken," committee member Bhupinder Singh Bajwa told PTI.

Former India rifle shooter Suma Shirur is also on the panel.

The protesting wrestlers are in no mood to move from the site and claimed that the Supreme Court closing their petition is not a setback.



Earlier this week, concerned about the ongoing turmoil in Indian wrestling, United World Wrestling (UWW) President Nenad Lalovic has demanded clarity on who is running the sport in the country.



International Olympic Committee (IOC) also confirmed to PTI that it was aware of the issue in Indian wrestling. "The situation of the Wrestling Federation in India is being monitored by the International Federation concerned (United World Wrestling – UWW) and the IOA has been requested to liaise and work closely with UWW to coordinate any action vis-à-vis the Wrestling Federation in India," an IOC spokesperson told PTI, earlier this week.

Top India wrestlers including Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia have been protesting against WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh at Jantar Mantar here since April 23, demanding his arrest for alleged sexual harassment of seven wrestlers, including a minor.