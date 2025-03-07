Explained: What are the 2025 WPL play-off qualification scenarios?

The third edition of the Women's Premier League is in the final phase of the league stage with all the teams trying hard to make a late dash to finish in the top three places on the leaderboard.

There are only four league matches left this season and four teams are still in contention of making it to the play-offs.

The two-time finalists Delhi Capitals is the only team so far that has confirmed their place in the playoffs, having five wins in 7 matches.

The two play-off spots are still up for grabs for the remaining four teams.

Here, The Bridge sheds light on the probable qualifying scenario of each team:

Delhi Capitals - 10 Points in 7 matches

The Delhi Capitals only lost two matches so far and have already booked their spot in the playoffs, but they aim to confirm a direct spot in the final for the third consecutive season by topping the league table.

Their last league match is against the Gujarat Giants on Friday and they can solidify their place at the top with a win. But their qualification chances for the final will still be dependent on the results of the Mumbai Indians.

Mumbai Indians - 8 Points in 6 matches

The former champions Mumbai Indians have also lost just two matches so far and need only one point from their remaining two matches to qualify for the playoffs.

They will take on the Giants (10th March) and RCB (11th March) in the coming matches, and if they win either of the two matches, their qualification will be confirmed.

If MI loses both their matches: In this case, Mumbai Indians will wish that RCB lose one of their matches. Otherwise, they will have to depend on the net run rate to qualify for the next stage.

Gujarat Giants - 6 Points in 6 matches

Gujarat Giants have been in good form recently and have won their last two matches to rise on the league table. If they continue that and win their next two matches, they will qualify for the playoff for the first time.

If Gujarat loses one match: If Gujarat loses one of their next two matches and RCB wins both, their qualification will depend on the net run rate of the other teams.

If Gujarat loses both matches: In such a case, Gujarat's qualification chances will be very tough, and they will be knocked out if RCB wins both their matches.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru - 4 Points in 6 matches

The defending champions had a wonderful start to their campaign, winning the first two matches, but since then, their train has been derailed, and they lost four back-to back matches.

However, they still have a chance of qualification to the next round, but for that, they need at least one of their remaining two matches. Otherwise, they will be knocked out from the tournament.

If RCB wins one match: RCB with one win will level the Giants on the points table, but for the qualification, they need the Giants to lose both their matches by big margins.

If RCB wins both matches: If RCB manages to win both their next matches and Gujarat loses both their matches, RCB will qualify. Otherwise, they will have to depend on the net run rate.

UP Warriorz - 4 Points in 7 matches

Having qualified for the playoffs in the inaugural edition, UP Warriorz are now struggling for a second straight season.

They have only two wins this season and are currently on a three-match losing streak.

They have a must-win last league match against RCB on Friday. If they lose the match, their campaign will end.

If Warriorz win the match: They need both RCB and Gujarat Giants to lose both of their remaining matches by a big margin. Then, UP can progress based on the respective net run rates.