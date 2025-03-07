WPL 2025: Gujarat Giants stun Delhi Capitals

Gujarat Giants pulled off a stunning 5-wicket victory over Delhi Capitals in Match 17 of the TATA Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2025, moving up to second place in the points table. A gripping contest saw GG chase down 178 in the final over, powered by Harleen Deol’s magnificent 70*. Here are the five key talking points from the high-octane clash:

1. Harleen Deol’s Match-Winning Knock

In a chase that had multiple twists and turns, Harleen Deol anchored Gujarat’s innings with an unbeaten 70 off 49 balls. She played the perfect finisher’s role, combining elegance with composure. From steadying the innings early to guiding the chase at the death, Deol’s innings was a masterclass in pacing a run chase. Her nine boundaries and a crucial late flourish ensured GG crossed the line with just two balls to spare.

2. Meg Lanning’s Scintillating 92

Delhi Capitals skipper Meg Lanning was in imperious touch, smashing 92 off 57 balls—her highest score in WPL history. She dominated the Gujarat bowlers with 15 boundaries and a towering six, guiding DC to a formidable total of 177/5. Despite falling short of a century, Lanning’s innings further cemented her place as the all-time leading run-scorer in WPL history. Her strokeplay was a treat to watch, though DC fell just short in the end.

3. Beth Mooney’s Impactful Contribution

While Harleen stole the limelight, Beth Mooney’s composed 44 off 35 balls laid the foundation for Gujarat’s chase. Coming in after an early wicket, Mooney stitched an 85-run partnership with Deol, expertly maneuvering the field against both spin and pace. Her ability to rotate strike and find gaps kept GG’s scoring rate healthy, ensuring they stayed in control despite a modest powerplay.

4. Late Drama and Kashvee Gautam’s Crucial Six

Just when it seemed Gujarat would cruise to victory, a double strike by Jess Jonassen in the 18th over reignited the contest. With 16 needed off 12 balls, pressure was mounting. However, Kashvee Gautam’s fearless six in the penultimate over swung momentum back in Gujarat’s favor. The young all-rounder’s fearless approach in crunch moments proved vital, allowing Harleen to finish the job calmly.

5. Shikha Pandey’s Brilliance Goes in Vain

Delhi Capitals’ experienced pacer Shikha Pandey was exceptional, picking up key wickets and delivering a tight penultimate over to push the game to the final six balls. Her figures of 2/29 showcased her control and knack for breakthroughs, dismissing Hemalatha early and later ending Ashleigh Gardner’s explosive cameo. Despite her efforts, GG’s fearless finishing outshone DC’s bowling attack in the final moments.

Gujarat Giants’ victory showcased their depth and resilience, while Delhi Capitals, despite the loss, reaffirmed their strength heading into the playoffs. With the tournament reaching its business end, every match is turning into a spectacle!