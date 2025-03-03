WPL 2025: Gujarat Giants crush UP Warriorz by 81 Runs – Talking Points

The Women's Premier League (WPL) 2025 clash between UP Warriorz and Gujarat Giants at the Ekana Stadium, Lucknow, turned into a one-sided affair as GG registered a commanding 81-run victory.

Gujarat Giants outplayed UP Warriorz in all departments.

While Mooney’s heroics with the bat were the highlight, their bowlers ensured UPW never had a chance in the chase.

With this win, Gujarat has gained significant momentum in the WPL 2025 season

Here are the five biggest talking points from the match:

#1. Beth Mooney’s masterclass leads Gujarat Giants

Beth Mooney once again proved why she is one of the best batters in the game. The Gujarat Giants skipper played a sensational knock of 96*, missing out on a well-deserved century.

Her ability to anchor the innings while scoring at a brisk rate set the foundation for GG's imposing total of 186/5.

Mooney's knock included precise shot selection and impeccable running between the wickets, ensuring Gujarat never lost momentum.

#2. UP Warriorz batting collapse

Chasing 187, UP Warriorz had an absolute horror start as they lost two wickets in the very first over.

Deandra Dottin’s double strike removed Kiran Navgire and Georgia Voll for ducks, setting the tone for a disastrous chase.

The Warriorz never recovered and kept losing wickets at regular intervals, eventually folding for just 105 in 17.1 overs.

#3. Kashvee Gautam & Tanuja Kanwar shine with the ball

Gujarat’s bowling attack was relentless, with Kashvee Gautam (3/14) and Tanuja Kanwar (3/22) leading the charge.

They extracted turn and bounce from the surface, making life difficult for UPW’s batters.

Kanwar’s crucial breakthroughs, including Grace Harris and Sophie Ecclestone, ensured Gujarat's dominance throughout the second innings.

#4. Chinelle Henry’s lone resistance

While the UP Warriorz struggled to find partnerships, Chinelle Henry showed some fight with a quickfire 28 off 14 balls.

She played attacking strokes, hitting two fours and a six, but lacked support from the other end.

Her efforts were in vain as Gujarat’s disciplined bowling ensured there was no comeback.

#5. Gujarat Giants climb to second place

This dominant win helped Gujarat Giants register their second victory of the season, placing them second on the WPL 2025 points table.

Their well-rounded performance – led by Mooney’s batting and a collective bowling effort – showcased their title credentials.

If they maintain this form, they could be serious contenders for the playoffs..