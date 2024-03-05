WPL: Royal Challengers Bengaluru make light work of UP Warriorz

Royal Challengers Bengaluru returned to winning ways with a comfortable 23-run victory over the UP Warriorz in their final game at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Monday, thanks to half-centuries from skipper Smriti Mandhana (80 off 50 balls) and Ellyse Perry (58 off 37 balls).

Chasing a mammoth 199, opposing captain Alyssa Healy's fighting 55 runs off 38 balls went in vain despite some late flourish towards the end from Deepti Sharma and Poonam Khemnar as RCB's bowling held tight and saw the game out with relative ease.

After being asked to bat, Smriti and Meghna got RCB off to a scintillating start, scoring boundaries at will. Once Meghana departed, Perry joined Smriti, and the duo stitched up a 95-run stand. The Warriorz did not do themselves any favours in the field by dropping Smriti when she was just 28 off Sophie Ecclestone's bowling. She made them pay by scoring 80 off just 50 balls. She hit ten fours and three sixes.

In reply, the Warriorz had a brisk start, scoring over 10 runs per over. However, shrewd bowling changes brought RCB back into the game, and they kept picking wickets at regular intervals, denying the Warriorz any momentum to push further. The final blow came when wicketkeeper Richa Ghost effected a brilliant stumping to dismiss Alyssa Healy, who had made 55.

RCB will look to carry this winning momentum into their next game against the Gujarat Giants on March 6. Meanwhile, the Warriorz will take on the Mumbai Indians the following day.