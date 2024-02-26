Shafali Verma and Meg Lanning lead Delhi Capitals to commanding win Over UP Warriorz in WPL

Delhi Capitals clinched a resounding nine-wicket victory over the UP Warriorz in their Women’s Premier League (WPL) encounter, on Monday.

Led by the dynamic duo of Shafali Verma and Meg Lanning, along with a formidable bowling performance by Marizanne Kapp, the Capitals proved too strong for their opponents.

Shafali Verma's explosive 64 not out off just 43 balls, including six boundaries and four towering sixes, set the tone for Delhi's chase. Partnering with experienced captain Meg Lanning, who contributed a solid 51 runs off 43 deliveries, the Capitals raced to victory in just 14.3 overs.



The foundation of this emphatic win was laid by Marizanne Kapp's exceptional bowling spell. Kapp's figures of 3 for 5 in her four overs, including a remarkable opening burst of 3 wickets for just 5 runs, stifled the UP Warriorz' batting lineup.

Kapp's devastating spell began with the dismissal of Vrinda for a duck, followed by the crucial wicket of Tahlia McGrath, who was bowled comprehensively. The South African pacer then dealt a major blow by sending UP Warriorz captain Alyssa Healy back to the pavilion with a fine catch by Shafali Verma.

Despite Shweta Sehrawat's valiant effort, scoring 45 runs off 42 balls with some powerful hitting, the Warriorz found themselves on the back foot early in the match. Regular wickets fell, with the team managing only 119 runs for the loss of nine wickets in their allotted overs.

Chasing a modest target, Delhi Capitals' batting display was nothing short of dominant. Shafali Verma's brutal hitting, including a massive six off off-spinner Deepti Sharma to bring up her fifty, left the UP bowlers reeling.

Meg Lanning, on the other end, showcased her class with elegant drives and well-placed sweeps en route to her half-century. Despite her dismissal just before the winning run, caught at backward square leg by Vrinda Dinesh, the Capitals' victory was inevitable.