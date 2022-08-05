Rupal wins Bronze in 400 M at U-20 World Athletics Championship

Rupal created history after winning a bronze medal in 400 M Women's at the ongoing U-20 World Athletics Championship. Rupal finished with a timing of 51.85 seconds which was her personal best too.

Following up her silver medal from the 4*400 Mixed Relay team, Rupal wins another medal for India at the ongoing event.

Rupal became the second Indian woman to win a race event at U-20 World athletics. Hima Das did the unthinkable in 2018 when she won the first-ever gold medal for India at any event.

Two days back along with trio Barath, Priya Mohan and Kapil, Rupal created a new Asia record and won the silver medal. They were dominant in the first lap and that is how you arrive at the silver.



India has won 2 medals one silver and one bronze at the ongoing U20 World Championship.