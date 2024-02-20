Yastika Bhatia: Kim Garth is the toughest bowler I have faced

Mumbai Indians' wicketkeeper-batter Yastika Bhatia on Tuesday revealed that Kim Grath of Australia is the toughest bowler she has faced in her career.



Yastika is gearing up for the season-opening clash of the second edition of the Women's Premier League (WPL) which will be played between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals on February 23.

The Indian women's team player last year had a memorable campaign with the franchise as Mumbai Indians won the inaugural edition of the WPL.

As Yastika gets ready for the curtain raiser, she, in a conversation on JioCinema, said, "Kim Garth is the toughest bowler I have faced in WPL Season 1 and also in the series against Australia."

Garth, however, is not part of the WPL 2024 as no franchise showed interest in procuring her service at the WPL auction in December.

In contrast, Yastika was acquired by Mumbai Indians for a whopping Rs 1.5 crore in the inaugural WPL auction.

She played a pivotal role in Mumbai Indians' title-winning performance, scoring 214 runs in ten innings, at an average of 21.4 and strike rate of 112.04. She also effected 13 dismissals from behind the stumps.

Of her sterling show in 2023, Yastika considers her 32-ball 41 against DC special.

"The 41 (32 balls) which I made against Delhi Capitals in WPL 2023 is special to me," said the cricketer, as Mumbai Indians crushed DC by eight wickets in the match.

The 23-year-old also revealed that had she not been a cricketer, she would have been a badminton player.