WPL: UP Warriorz draft in Shivali Shinde as replacement for Laxmi Yadav

The UP Warriorz have drafted in the Indian batter Shivali Shinde in the squad for the inaugural edition of the Women's Premier League (WPL). The spot was vacated following an injury to Laxmi Yadav during training.



26-year-old Shivali, who joined the squad on 8 March in Mumbai, hails from Maharashtra and has played for the state side, apart from turning out for the India-A side in the Senior Women’s T20 Challenger Trophy.

An opening batter Shivali Shinde is considered to be one the players to watch out for in the domestic circuit and is also known to be a quick scorer, who can help set the tone for the innings for her side.



“Playing in the inaugural edition of the Women’s Premier League for the UP Warriorz is a moment of immense pride for me. And my family is delighted that I have received this opportunity. I am looking forward to this stint and hope to pick up the tricks of the trade from some of the best cricketers in the business. Experiencing the electric atmosphere in the stadiums is something I am definitely looking forward to and I hope to be able to contribute in a substantial manner for the UP Warriorz”, Shivali said after joining up with the squad on International Women’s Day.



The UP Warriorz began their 2023 WPL campaign with a hard-fought win against the Gujarat Giants, defeating them by 3 wickets in a humdinger on the opening weekend, before losing against the Delhi Capitals. Both games were played at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.



The UP Warriorz’s next game will pit them against the Smriti Mandhana led Royal Challengers Bangalore on 10th March at the Brabourne Stadium.

