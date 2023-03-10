WPL: UP Warriorz beat RCB by 10 wickets

UP Warriorz beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 10 wickets in their Women's Premier League match here on Friday. Opting to bat, RCB were all out for 138 in 19.3 overs with Ellyse Perry top-scoring with a 39-ball 52 and Sophie Devine contributing 36.

UP Warriorz chased down the target with 42 balls to spare, reaching 139 for no loss in 13 overs, with captain Alyssa Healy and Devika Vaidya remaining not out on 96 and 36 respectively.

Brief scores: Royal Challengers Bengalore: 138 all out in 19.3 overs (Ellyse Perry 52, Sophie Devine 36; Sophie Ecclestone 4/13, Deepti Sharma 3/26). UP Warriorz: 139 for no loss in 13 overs (Alyssa Healy 96 not out, Devika Vaidya 36 not out).