WPL: Tickets sold out for inaugural Final

The tickets for the inaugural final of the Women's Premier League (WPL) at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai has been sold out. The tickets went live only on Tuesday evening.

The first-ever WPL final will be played on the upcoming Sunday - 26th March 2023.

The tickets were priced at INR. 250 - the highest in the season so far. The BCCI has not released any free passes for the final.



While the Delhi Capitals have already made it to the title clash, the second team in the final will be decided after the eliminator match between the Mumbai Indians and UP Warriorz.

The Capitals topped the league stage points table with a better NRR to earn a direct entry to the final on Tuesday. This forced the Mumbai Indians, who were level on points with the Meg Lanning-led side into the eliminator.

The eliminator between Mumbai Indians and UP Warriorz will be played on Friday at the DY Patil Stadium.