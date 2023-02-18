WPL: Smriti Mandhana named RCB captain

The Royal Challengers Bangalore, on Saturday, announced ace Indian batter Smriti Mandhana as the captain of their Women's Premier League (WPL) team.

The southpaw will lead the team comprising of international stars like Ellyse Perry, Dane Van Niekerk, Heather Knight and others.

"It is such a great feeling to see Virat and Faf to speak so much about leading RCB and I would like to thank RCB management for giving me this amazing opportunity. I am looking forward to receiving all the love and support from you fans who I am told are the best in the World. I promise you to give my 100% to lead RCB to success in WPL," Mandhana said.

The 26-year-old was the first pick of the inaugural WPL auction and was also the costliest buy for the first season at INR. 3.40 crore. RCB saw off an intense bidding from the Mumbai Indians to secure the batter's services.

Mandhana has played a total of 113 T20Is, scoring 2661 runs at an average of 27.15 while striking at an impressive 123.19.

Smriti has also plied her trade in various leagues such as the Women's Big Bash League, Kia Super League and The Hundred.