WPL: Royal Challengers Bangalore name Ben Sawyer head coach

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), on Wednesday, announced their coaching staff ahead of the inaugural edition of the Women's Premier League (WPL). This development comes just hours after the team announced Sania Mirza as their mentor.

As speculated earlier, Australian Ben Sawyer will take over as the head coach of RCB. This means that all five franchises in the first-ever edition of WPL will be coached by foreign coaches.

Sawyer is also the current head-coach of the New Zealand women's cricket team competing in the ongoing 2023 ICC Women's T20 World Cup. He has also been at the helm of affairs for Birmingham Phoenix in The Hundred.

Sawyer will be be joined by Malolan Rangarajan as the Assistant Coach and Head of Scouting, while former India cricketer Vanitha VR will don the double role of a scout and the fielding coach of the team. RX Murali will be the batting coach of the team.











