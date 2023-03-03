WPL: Overseas players who might warm the bench

The WPL allows for a team composition of a maximum of seven domestic and four overseas players. There is an exception to including five overseas players if one of them hails from an associate nation. Delhi Capitals have this buffer, given they have the only player from an Associate Nation, Tara Norris from the U.S.

Given the constraints, there might be many overseas players who are likely to be benched in a few matches:

Georgia Wareham (GG)





The Australian leg-spinner has been a World Cup hero for her team in the 2018 edition and at home in the 2020 edition. She has picked up 42 wickets in 37 innings at an economy rate of 5.95.

With the captain and Player of the T20 World Cup Finals, Beth Mooney, leg-spinner Sophia Dunkley, No. 1 all-rounder Ashleigh Gardner, and West Indies' most-capped Deandra Dottin in the squad, it might be difficult for Georgia to show her skills in this WPL.



Erin Burns (RCB)





The right-handed batter and right-arm off-break bowler who has represented Australia in T20s and ODIs would not be the first choice given the strong pool of talent at the RCB women's camp.

With the all-rounder Ellyse Perry, top-class bowler Megan Schutt, England's captain Heather Knight, and New Zealand's double international Sophie Devine in the squad, it is very unlikely for Erin Burns to make it to the playing 11.



Dane Van Niekerk (RCB)





Another talent from RCB that is likely to be benched is South African all-rounder Dane van Niekerk. In 82 innings spanning 2009–2021, she has scored 1877 runs and picked up 65 wickets in the T20 format. She succeeded Mignon du Preez as the Proteas skipper in 2016.



Laura Harris (DC)





With five-time World Cup-winning captain Meg Lanning, premier all-rounder Marizanne Kapp, the versatile spinner Jess Jonassen, and USA seamer Tara Norris on the squad, it is unsure if Laura Harris would be a part of the playing XI. Laura is a big name in the domestic circuit and franchise leagues like the WNCL (Women's National Cricket League) and the WBBL (Women's Big Bash League).



Grace Harris (UP)





Laura's younger sister, Grace Harris, has been a part of the international circuit since 2015. She has managed to score 334 runs in 221 innings and picked up nine wickets from 12 innings.

With bigger names on the UPW squad, including Captain Alyssa Healy, No. 1 T20 bowler Sophie Ecclestone, No. 1 T20 batter Tahlia McGrath, and South African right-arm pacer Shabnim Ismail, it might be difficult for Grace Harris to secure a spot in the playing 11.



Heather Graham (MI)



