WPL: Overseas players to watch out for

The inaugural season of the Women's Premier League (WPL) is set to ring up the curtain from Saturday. The 5 franchises — Delhi Capitals, Gujarat Titans, Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore, and UP Warriorz, are all prepped and ready to go.

Here are some of the overseas talents to keep an eye on:

Ashleigh Gardner (GG)

Country: Australia





The Australian all-rounder Ashleigh Gardner is the No. 1 T20I all-rounder in the world currently. She was the joint-most expensive overseas player roped in by the Giants. She was recently adjudged "the player of the tournament" at the Women's T20 World Cup, picking up 10 wickets and scoring 110 runs in the tournament. Her strong and aggressive middle-order batting and off-break bowling will be crucial on the Mumbai pitches.



Meg Lanning (DC)

Country: Australia





Currently, Meg Lanning leads the Australian T20 team and has led them to their sixth title. She stands fourth on the ICC T20I Batting Rankings. She usually bats at No. 3 and provides both stability and the required amount of brutality at the crease. Her ability to bat anywhere gives the Capitals flexibility. She would be leading the Delhi Capitals. Her experience as a five-time World Cup-winning captain would definitely come handy during the WPL.



Natalie Sciver-Brunt (MI)

Country: England





Natalie adds value to the top order of the Mumbai Indians lineup. She is the No. 10 T20 batter and No. 5 T20 all-rounder. Her batting prowess and medium-pace bowling made her the most expensive buy for MI in the auction.



Ellyse Perry (RCB)

Country: Australia





Ellyse Perry stands 9th on the T20 All Rounder Rankings. She has been crucial to the Australian team; she has 1535 T20I runs at a decent average and 122 wickets. She will be instrumental to the RCB lineup with her experience, wicket-taking ability, and batting skills.



Sophie Ecclestone (UPW)

Country: England





Sophie Ecclestone, the current No. 1 T20 bowler, is a slow left-arm spinner who is known for her accuracy and economical spells. She finished as the highest wicket taker in the T20 World Cup too, with 11 wickets. She was the most expensive overseas buy for the UP Warriorz, and might fill in as a finisher too given her long-hitting ability.



Megan Schutt (RCB)

Country: Australia

















The Australian's seam attacker with her trademark in-swingers and leg-cutter deliveries will be crucial in the WPL for the RCB's bowling lineup. She has played 96 matches in her T20I career and picked up 124 wickets. She's third on the list of most wickets taken in a career in the T20 format.

Alyssa Healy (UPW)



Country: Australia





The UP Warriorz are to be led by Alyssa Healy this season. The opener is ranked ninth globally and was brought in for a modest price but is a top-class performer who anchors the innings. She scored 189 runs in the T20 World Cup tournament and is expected to perform at the upcoming inaugural edition.



Beth Mooney (GG)

Country: Australia





Beth Mooney stands second in the T20 batting rankings and is a key member of the Australian team. She has been consistent in her performance, and the recently concluded T20 World Cup is yet another feather in her cap. She was the third-highest run scorer of the tournament and took home the "Player of the Match" in the finals. She is set to lead the Giants, her batting ability and leadership skills will come handy for the team.



Hayley Mathews (MIW)

Country: West Indies





The No. 2 all-rounder, Hayley Mathews, is a part of the Mumbai Indians crew. The West Indies captain has gathered 1581 runs and picked up 78 wickets in 82 innings across her T20I career spanning between 2014 and 2023.



Tahlia McGrath (UPW)



Country: Australia





The world's No. 1 T20I batter, Tahlia McGrath, is well-known for her batting prowess. Her average strike rate of 142 will be integral to the UP Warriorz batting lineup. Although she is not a bowler, she can pick up the ball part time and help clean up the opposition.

