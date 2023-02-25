WPL: Mumbai Indians unveil their jersey for inaugural edition

Mumbai Indians, on Saturday, unveiled the official playing kit their women teams will be donning for the upcoming inaugural season of Women's Premier League.



Designed by Monisha Jaisingh, the iconic MI Blue & Gold colour scheme, gets a dash of coral for the WPL jersey, inspired by the remarkable coastline of Mumbai, the spectacular sunset and the powerful energy from the rays of the sun.











Mumbai Indians will start their campaign on 4th March 2023 and will play the first-ever match of WPL against the Gujarat Giants at the DY Patil Stadium.

