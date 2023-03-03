WPL: A look at all at the captains and coaches

The Women's Premier League Season 1 begins on Sunday, and all the teams have announced their captains. Here is a look at the skippers and their mentors for the season:

S.No. Franchise Captain Coach 1 Delhi Capitals (DCW) Meg Lanning (AUS) Jonathan Batty 2 Gujarat Giants (GG) Beth Mooney (AUS) Rachael Haynes 3 Mumbai Indians (MIW) Harmanpreet Kaur (IND) Charlotte Edwards 4 Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) Smriti Mandhana (IND) Ben Sawyer 5 UP Warriorz (UPW) Alyssa Healy (AUS) Jon Lewis

Delhi Capitals

Meg Lanning and Jonathan Batty unveiling the DC Jersey

Meg Lanning, the five-time World Cup-winning captain of Australia, will serve as the team's captain. In 2014, Lanning became the youngest ever captain of the national team at the age of 21. She created history by winning the most major ICC trophies as captain, which she achieved in the 2023 T20 World Cup final.

Jonathan Batty, a former first-class English cricketer, will serve as the team's coach. He feels that the team stands a high chance of reaching the finals of the competition if the members perform to their full potential.



Gujarat Giants

The Gujarat Giants will be led by Beth Mooney, the Player of the Finals Match in the 2023 T20 World Cup. This is her first experience leading a side in an overseas T20 league. The Australian batter will be working in combination with her former national teammate Rachael Haynes, who is the team's head coach this season.

Haynes had played six tests, where she made 383 runs at an average of 34.81, seven ODIs with 2585 runs at an average of 39.76, and 84 T20Is with 850 runs at a strike rate of about 118.

Additionally, Sneh Rana of India has been named the vice captain, and former Indian captain Mithali Raj has joined as a mentor.



Mumbai Indians

Mumbai Indians- Star Studded Leadership and Coaches

The Indian skipper, Harmanpreet Kaur, will be leading the Mumbai Indians. Personally, she has had a great start to this year with two 50s in 8 T20I innings at an average of 37.83. The global star has amassed 3058 runs in 151 T20I matches and is one of the best cricketers in the world. She took over India's limited overs captaincy from the legend, Mithali Raj, in 2013 and the T20 captaincy in 2016. Kaur's captaincy has led the Indian team to greater heights.

Former English cricketer Charlotte Edwards will be the head coach, and former Indian pacer "Chakda Express" Jhulan Goswami will be joining as the bowling coach and mentor.



Royal Challengers Bangalore

RCB Coaching Squad at the auction

RCB Women are to be led by another player wearing No. 18: Smriti Mandhana. She is well known as a fearless opener, India's vice captain, and was the most expensive player at the inaugural auction. In her T20I career, she has scored 2802 runs in 112 innings spanning a decade and stands 6th on the list of players with the most career runs. She finished as India's highest run scorer at this year's T20 World Cup. Her numerous records, consistency, skills, and temperament are what make her stand out as a good candidate for the captaincy.

The former Australian cricketer, Ben Sawyer, who is currently New Zealand's women's national cricket team coach, will be the head coach of the RCB. From the training sessions, he has mentioned that he is impressed with the Indian talent and that the domestic players will play a key role in this franchise-based tournament.

UP Warriorz

Alyssa Healy is currently one of the most destructive batters in women's cricket and has a reputation for being a one-woman army who wins matches by taking down any bowling attack. She has improved and is accurate with her glovework behind the stumps too. She was a key part of the 2018 T20 World Cup triumph in the West Indies and is expected to perform for the UP Warriorz too. She will be assisted by Deepti Sharma as her deputy.

The former England cricketer, Jon Lewis, will be the head coach. He was given the responsibility of coaching England's women's team last year.

