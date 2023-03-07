WPL LIVE: Delhi Capitals v/s UP Warriorz - Updates, Results, Scores, Blog

Delhi Capitals will face UP Warriorz in the fifth match of the Women's Premier League in DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai.

Both the teams are coming on back of wins in their opening matches as Delhi Capitals trounced Royal Challengers Bangalore by 60 runs while UP Warriorz defeated Gujarat Giants by three wickets.

The match will be an interesting battle between in-form batter Grace Harris (UP Warriorz) and Tara Norris (Delhi Capitals).

