WPL LIVE: Delhi Capitals v/s UP Warriorz - Updates, Results, Scores, Blog

Delhi Capitals will face UP Warriorz in the fifth match of the Women's Premier League in DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai.
Both the teams are coming on back of wins in their opening matches as Delhi Capitals trounced Royal Challengers Bangalore by 60 runs while UP Warriorz defeated Gujarat Giants by three wickets.
The match will be an interesting battle between in-form batter Grace Harris (UP Warriorz) and Tara Norris (Delhi Capitals).
- 7 March 2023 5:14 PM GMT
Shikha Pandey finishes brilliantly with 18/4 off her four overs.
Shikha Pandey has bowled a brilliant over to cap off her economical spell. UP Warriorz are struggling now.
UP Warriorz- 112/4 (15.3 overs)
- 7 March 2023 5:06 PM GMT
Another 11-run over.
Tahila McGrath takes on Radha Yadav and UP Warriorz is closing on to the 100-mark now but the required rate is soaring now.
UP Warriorz- 96/4 (13 overs)
- 7 March 2023 5:02 PM GMT
Tara Norris has been ineffective in this game.
Another big over from Tara Norris and both McGrath and Vaidya scored runs off her. Although, UP Warriorz needs to play more big shots now.
UP Warriorz- 84/4 (12 overs)
- 7 March 2023 4:54 PM GMT
Athleticism at Peak, Radha Yadav picks a stunner.
Delhi Capitals are picking the tough ones here and with that effort, Radha Yadav has sent Deepti Sharma back to the hut.
UP Warriorz- 70/4 (10.1 overs)
- 7 March 2023 4:52 PM GMT
Another sedate over for UP Warriorz.
At the 10-over mark, UP Warriorz stand at 70/3 and they have 142 more to chase in the last 10 overs at a rate of 14.2 runs per over. Now this looks tough at this moment.
- 7 March 2023 4:49 PM GMT
Finally another big over for UP.
Tahila McGrath breaks free and hits one six and four to Jess Jonassen and UP scores 12 runs off that over.
UP Warriorz- 63/3 (9 overs)
- 7 March 2023 4:43 PM GMT
Strategic time out after 8 over and UP has a lot to think.
UP Warriorz is still behind by 161 runs and they need a strategy to figure out how they will chase this down with the likes of Radha Yadav and Tara Norris yet to come.
UP Warriorz- 51/3 (8 overs)
- 7 March 2023 4:35 PM GMT
Delhi Capitals dominate as UP Warriorz finish powerplay with 33/3.
That was some powerplay as UP Warriorz started so well with 22 runs in two overs but two quick wickets from Jonassen derailed their momentum and they finish it with 33/3 after 6 overs.
- 7 March 2023 4:31 PM GMT
A wicket maiden in the powerplay for Marizanne Kapp.
Deepti Sharma and Tahila McGrath need to stay and take the onus of innings or else Delhi might register a big win here.
UP Warriorz- 32-2 (5.1 overs)
- 7 March 2023 4:28 PM GMT
Now it is Marizanne Kapp who gets the wicket.
This is total demolition as Marizanne Kapp gets Shweta to poke one and Taniya Bhatia grabs it with ease. UP Warriorz tumbling now.
UP Warriorz- 31/3 (4.2 overs)