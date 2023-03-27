WPL 2023: List of all award winners - Orange Cap, Purple Cap, MVP, Catch of season, Emerging Player, Powerful Striker

The inaugural edition of the Women's Premier League (WPL) concluded on Sunday with the Mumbai Indians crowned the first-ever champions.

Led by a fighting half-century by Englishwoman Nat Sciver-Brunt, the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side chased down 132 with three balls to spare against the Delhi Capitals.

Here's a list of all the award winners in the 2023 WPL:

Powerful striker of the Season

RCB's Sophie Devine was named the Powerful striker of the Season. She hit the longest six of the inaugural edition - 95m, during her stunning innings of 99 against the Gujarat Giants.

Emerging Player of the Season

Title winners Mumbai Indians' wicket-keeper batter Yastika Bhatia was named the Emerging Player of the inaugural WPL. She scored 214 runs in 10 innings at a strike-rate of 112.04.

Catch of the Tournament

Mumbai Indians captain Harmanpreet Kaur won the Catch of the Tournament in the inaugural WPL for her one-handed grab at first-slip to dismiss UP Warriorz' Devika Vaidya.

Orange Cap

Delhi Capitals captain Meg Lanning became the first-ever recipient of the WPL Orange Cap, thanks to her 345 runs in 9 innings at a strike-rate of 139.11.

Purple Cap

Mumbai Indians' Hayley Matthews won the inaugural Purple Cap of WPL for the most wickets. She scalped a total of 16 wickets in the tournament, including three wickets in the all-important final.

Most Valuable Player

Unsold in the first round of auction, Hayley Matthews was picked by Mumbai Indians for her base price later. The West Indian was named the MVP of the inaugural WPL for her 16 wickets and 271 runs opening the batting for the champions.



