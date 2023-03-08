WPL: UP Warriorz's Laxmi Yadav ruled out of the tournament

After their loss against the Delhi Capitals in the Women's Premier League (WPL) on Tuesday, the UP Warriorz have been hit with an injury concern with their wicketkeeper batter Laxmi Yadav ruled out of the tournament.

"Unfortunately I had to return home with an injury," Yadav could be heard saying in a video update posted by the franchise.

"Obviously it is not ideal because we have been waiting for this opportunity for a long time and when the opportunity came, I got injured. All the time I spent with the team in the camp was memorable," she added.









Hailing from Ghaziabad, Laxmi Yadav plies her trade for the Delhi women's team in the domestic circuit. She was bought for her base price of INR. 10 lakh by the UP Warriorz, but failed to make it to the starting 11 in the two matches played by the team in the inaugural edition of the WPL so far.

The UP Warriorz are yet to announce any replacement for the 25-year-old.

The Capri Global owned franchise currently sits third in the points table, behind the Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals, with a win and a loss against their name.