WPL: Gujarat Giants replace Deandra Dottin with Kim Garth

The Gujarat Giants have suffered a huge blow ahead of the inaugural edition of the Women's Premier League (WPL) with their star all-rounder Deandra Dottin ruled out of the tournament.

The Adani group-owned Giants have replaced the West Indian with Australian all-rounder Kim Garth. They had won the services of Deandra Dottin for INR. 60 lakh - up from her base price of INR. 50 lakh, in the auction.





Garth, who has previously plied her trade for the Irish women's cricket team, went unsold in the first-ever WPL auction last month. She was a part of the Australian team which clinched a record-extending sixth Women's T20 World Cup title during that time.



She played two warmup matches in the World Cup, including one against her former team Ireland. She also has a three-year contract with the Melbourne Stars in the Women's Big Bash League (WBBL).

The Gujarat Giants will open their WPL campaign on Saturday against the Mumbai Indians at the DY Patil Stadium.