Women's Cricket
WPL: Gujarat Giants, RCB out of the tournament
Gujarat Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore are out of the race for playoffs berth at the inaugural edition of WPL.
The playoffs slots for the inaugural edition of the Women's Premier League (WPL) are now decided with the UP Warriorz being the final team to qualify with their win over Gujarat Giants on Monday.
Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals had already qualified last week.
This means that both the Gujarat Giants and the Royal Challengers Bangalore are the first teams to be knocked out of the WPL.
While the Giants have already played all their eight matches and will not be in action in the league any further, RCB still have a match to play against the Mumbai Indians on Tuesday.
More to follow
