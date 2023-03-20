WPL: Gujarat Giants, RCB out of the tournament

The playoffs slots for the inaugural edition of the Women's Premier League (WPL) are now decided with the UP Warriorz being the final team to qualify with their win over Gujarat Giants on Monday.

Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals had already qualified last week.

This means that both the Gujarat Giants and the Royal Challengers Bangalore are the first teams to be knocked out of the WPL.

Gujarat Giants go down to the UP Warriorz despite heroics with the bat from Dayalan Hemalatha & Ashleigh Gardner.



For UP, Aussie stars Grace Harris & Tahlia McGrath steal the show✨



With this result, GG & RCB are now OUT of reckoning!#WPL2023 | #GGvUPW pic.twitter.com/rGunmoeygu — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) March 20, 2023





While the Giants have already played all their eight matches and will not be in action in the league any further, RCB still have a match to play against the Mumbai Indians on Tuesday.

