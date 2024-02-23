'Losing WPL final against Mumbai Indians was tough'- Jemimah Rodrigues

Delhi Capitals vice-captain Jemimah Rodrigues said on Thursday it was difficult overcoming the loss to Mumbai Indians in the WPL title showdown last season.

The Indian batter said that her team would aim for the trophy this year with the final scheduled in the national capital.

Delhi Capitals had an amazing run in the first season of WPL but lost in the final to the Mumbai Indians by seven wickets.

"It was hard (losing the final). We were doing well throughout the tournament, and we had some amazing games. The one we wanted to win the most; that didn't go in our favour," she told JioCinema.

"But, that's a sport. That's why we love playing. You win some, you lose some. It teaches you a lot -- to get back up and gives you another chance always," she added further.

Delhi Capitals have retained their core from the last season with the likes of Shafali Verma, Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav, Alice Capsey, and Marizanne Kapp featuring in the second season.

Jemimah will be under the tutelage of Australian stalwart and captain Meg Lanning who has helped her understand the nuances of captaincy,

"It feels great. There's so much to learn from her. She's someone who doesn't demand respect. She just walks in, and everyone automatically has respect for her. She's done so much, that's why we have that much respect for her," she said,

Jemimah said the best lesson she had learned from Meg was that captaincy was much more than leading the side on the field.

"Being the vice-captain, I'm involved in many decisions, seeing how she works. Recently, I spoke to her (Meg) about captaincy and how she dealt with it because she was made captain at a young age. 'Captaincy is so much more than on the field', she (Meg) said.

On the team composition ahead of the opening WPL game, Jemimah said the team's latest additions, Annabel Sutherland and uncapped Ashwani Kumari, were the ones to watch out for.

Annabel has been in subtle form, slamming the fastest double-century in women's Test history, in Australia's one-off Test against South Africa at Perth earlier this month.