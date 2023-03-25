WPL Final: Delhi Capitals v/s Mumbai Indians - Preview, Teams, Predicted 11, When to Watch, LIVE Streaming,

The Meg Lanning-led Delhi Capitals and Harmanpreet Kaur's Mumbai Indians will go head to head in the inaugural final of the Women's Premier League (WPL) on Sunday.

Though both teams finished level on points at the end of league stage with 12 points each, the Capitals earned a direct entry into the final, thanks to their superior Net Run Rate (NRR). Mumbai Indians, on the other hand, had to play an extra match in the eliminator against the UP Warriorz to earn their place in the title clash.

Harmanpreet Kaur and co will have their task cut out in the final against the Capitals, who are on a five-match winning streak in the tournament. In fact the last time the two sides met, Mumbai Indians lost by 9-wickets with 11 overs to spare. This will surely be fresh in the memories of both teams.

Both the Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians enter the final after some brilliant all-round performances throughout the tournament. Various players have stepped up under different situations to win them games from precarious situations.

With the Delhi Capitals bowling unit in fine form, the Mumbai Indians batters are expected to have a tough time. The likes of Hayley Matthews, Harmanpreet Kaur and others, have seen a dip in form as the tournament progressed. The WPL title could well be decided on how the MI top order tackles the Capitals bowlers.

The Capitals, on the other hand, would hope that their top three of Shafali Verma, Meg Lanning and Alice Capsey continue their red-hot form and take them to the title.

Predicted 11

Mumbai Indians: Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Amelia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Amanjot Kaur, Humairaa Kazi, Isabelle Wong, Jintimani Kalita, Saika Ishaque

Delhi Capitals: Shafali Verma, Meg Lanning (c), Alice Capsey, Jemimah Rodrigues, Marizanne Kapp, Taniya Bhatia, Jess Jonnasen, Radha Yadav, Arundati Reddy, Shikha Pandey, Poonam Yadav

Squad

Mumbai Indians: Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Amelia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Amanjot Kaur, Humairaa Kazi, Isabelle Wong, Jintimani Kalita, Saika Ishaque, Dhara Gujjar, Chloe Tyron, Heather Graham, Sonam Yadav, Neelam Bisht, Priyanka Bala

Delhi Capitals: Shafali Verma, Meg Lanning (c), Alice Capsey, Jemimah Rodrigues, Marizanne Kapp, Taniya Bhatia, Jess Jonnasen, Radha Yadav, Arundati Reddy, Shikha Pandey, Poonam Yadav, Laura Harris, Tara Norris, Jasia Akhter, Minnu Mani, Aparna Mondal, Titas Sadhu, Sneha Deepthi

