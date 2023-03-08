Meet Sophia Dunkley- Gujarat Giants batter with the fastest fifty in WPL

Sophia Dunkley was at her destructive best when she hammered Royal Challengers Bangalore's bowling attack all across the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

Sophia Dunkley scored the fastest fifty in the Women's Premier League just in 18 balls en route to her destructive innings of 65 runs in 28 balls.

The 24-year-old from England scored 11 boundaries and three sixes in her innings. Sophia started the onslaught by taking on Renuka Singh Thakur in the third over and scoring 14 runs from the over.

Then she decimated left-arm bowler Preet Bose for 22 runs with four boundaries and one six bringing up the fastest fifty of WPL in just 18 balls.

Coming from the Greater London area, Sophia was introduced to cricket by her neighbor as she was the only child in a single-parent family. Talking about her introduction to cricket, Sophia told Guardian in 2018, "He was one of my best friends growing up. We used to live in a cul-de-sac so we were able to play outside. We both joined a club together, a boys' club, and it just stemmed from there."



Starting her career at Middlesex in 2012, Sophia Dunkley played six years at the domestic level before receiving her first call-up in 2018 for the England T20 side.

After some strong performances in the T20, Sophia received her call-up for a test and ODI in 2021.

In a historic moment, Sophia Dunkley became the first-ever black woman to play test cricket for England when she made her debut against India.

Terming her debut as historic, Ebony Rainford-Brent MBE - the first Black woman to play white-ball cricket for England said, "The big picture of the game as players talking about wanting to open it up, her position as a role model is important for young kids; young girls seeing her will reflect it is possible to play for England no matter your background."



Sophia Dunkley was picked up by Gujarat Giants for 60 Lakhs INR after a fierce battle with Delhi Capitals. With Gujarat Giants registering their first win, Sophia Dunkley will look to contribute more in the remaining games.