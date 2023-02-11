Women's Premier League: Delhi reveals coaching staff

The JSW-GMR group owned Delhi franchise, on Saturday, revealed its coaching staff for the inaugural edition of the upcoming Women's Premier League (WPL). This development comes just two days before the first-ever WPL player auction.

The Delhi-based franchise became the fourth the WPL team to reveal their backroom personnel with only the Bangalore-based franchise yet to announce their signings.

Delhi has named Jonathan Batty - a former Surrey and Gloucestershire first class cricketer, as the head coach of the team. This continued the trend of all WPL teams handing over the reigns to a foreign coach with Mumbai, Gujarat Giants, UP Warriorz having all taken the same route earlier.

Batty will be joined by two assistant coaches in Hemlata Kala and Lisa Keightley.

While Kala is a former India international cricketer with 86 appearances for the national team, Keightley has played for the Australian team 92 times.

The trio will also be accompanied by Biju George as the fielding coach. He has previously worked in the same capacity with the men's team of the franchise - Delhi Capitals, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Indian women's cricket team, and the Indian U19 team.