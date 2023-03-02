WPL: Meg Lanning named Delhi Capitals captain, Jemimah Rodrigues vice-captain

Delhi Capitals on Thursday named Meg Lanning as captain and Jemimah Rodrigues as vice captain for the inaugural Women's Premier League season, which is set to begin on March 4.

Lanning is the captain of the Australian white-ball team. As captain of Australia's women's team, she is the first ever captain to win five ICC trophies.

Three of the five captains in the WPL 2023 are from Australia - Meg Lanning (DC), Beth Mooney (Gujarat Giants) and Alyssa Healy (UP Warriorz). RCB will be led by Smriti Mandhana and MI will be led by Harmanpreet Kaur.

More to follow...