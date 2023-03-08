WPL will challenge WBBL as best women's T20 league: Alyssa Healy

The ongoing Women's Premier League has generated significant noise and the quality of cricket on display is tremendous. Australian wicketkeeper and captain of UP Warriorz, Alyssa Healy believes that WPL will challenge WBBL as the best Twenty20 competition in women's cricket.

As some female cricketers received the largest paychecks of their careers during the WPL auction, when teams had 12 crores INR apiece to spend on players, the WPL is anticipated to revolutionize the women's game.

Underlining the importance of WBBL and how it shaped the dominance of the Australian Women's team in recent times, Alyssa Healy thinks that WPL will inspire the youngsters in India.

Alyssa said, "They're playing in the WPL, bowling to the likes of Beth Mooney and Nat Sciver-Brunt day in, day out, it's scary to think how much better that will make the Indian team."

The calm before the storm 🌪️



The 5️⃣ captains meet in Mumbai ahead of the #TATAWPL opener before they put their game face 🔛😎 pic.twitter.com/R2487mlbUw — Women's Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20) March 3, 2023

"Even more importantly, the WPL will inspire the next generation of young girls in India to see a future in cricket," she added further.



She also highlighted the fact that WPL will put pressure on WBBL and that the Australia T20 league needs to evolve.

"There is no disputing that the WPL will put pressure on our local competition, even if the WBBL has been the envy of women's cricket for the past eight years," Healy posted on Wednesday in her column on the Cricket Australia website.



"While it's not solely about money, WPL players make more money in three weeks than they do in a full year of international duty," she added.

"We must ensure that the WBBL is lucrative and exciting enough for the top players to continue traveling to Australia if it is to keep up with the WPL and maintain its position as the best domestic competition in the world," Healy said.

Alyssa Healy is captaining UP Warriorz in WPL and her team is sitting in third position in the points table after winning one and losing one.