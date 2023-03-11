WPL: Can RCB still qualify for playoffs after losing 4 in a row?

The star-studded Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are in the middle of a horrendous run in the inaugural edition of the Women's Premier League (WPL). The Smriti Mandhana-led side has lost all of the four matches played so far.

The five-team WPL is slated to be played in a double round robin format, which means that each team will play a total of eight matches in the league stages. Top three teams at the end of league stage will move into the playoffs, with the table topper booking a direct slot in the first-ever WPL final.

RCB have already played 50% of their league stage matches and have lost all of them. They are also the only team to have played 4 matches so far - all the other teams have played 3, putting them in a precarious position in the tournament.

While none of this inspires any sort of confidence, the Royal Challengers Bangalore are still not out of the WPL - at least mathematically.

Much like their sister franchise in the Indian Premier League (IPL), it is calculators out early on in the tournament for Smriti Mandhana and co.

How can RCB still qualify for the WPL playoffs?

Though it looks very far-fetched at the moment, RCB do have a chance to qualify for the playoffs of the inaugural edition of WPL.

The first and foremost condition for this to happen is that they will have to win all their remaining four matches - at least a couple of them with big margins.

If that does not happen, RCB will have to rely on the fortunes of other teams to seal a spot in the top three. The best case scenario in this situation for RCB is to hope that top two teams currently in the points table - Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals, do not lose any of their respective matches against the UP Warriorz and Gujarat Giants.

While Mumbai Indians have two matches remaining to play against the Warrioz and one match against the Giants, Delhi capitals have one encounter in hand against the Warrioz and two against the Giants.