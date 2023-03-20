WPL: 5 Uncapped Indians who took the league by storm

The Women's Premier League (WPL) has thrown up several findings already as we approach the end of the league stage. One of the purposes of the league that has already been served is the discovery of some previously unheralded talents - like current Purple Cap holder Saika Ishaque of Mumbai Indians.

Few people would have predicted Bengal left-arm spinner Saika Ishaque would wear the Purple Cap before the WPL 2023 season. She has gone wicketless in her last two matches, but still holds on to top spot in the wickets column alongside Sophie Ecclestone.

But there have been others too who have left a mark and could threaten some India regulars for their spot in the national squad. Incidentally, most of them have been turning out for MI or RCB.

1) Saika Ishaque [Mumbai Indians]

The 27-year-old Saika Ishaque from Bengal has been the standout performer of the league so far. Not only has she picked up more wickets than anyone else, the economy rates at which she has been bowling more often than not has strangled the opposition batters.

Her 4/11 demolished the Gujarat Giants before another similarly destructive 3/13 floored the Delhi Capitals.

2) Kanika Ahuja [ Royal Challengers Banglore]

Not much has gone right for RCB in their maiden WPL campaign, but they have struck gold in a few of their young uncapped Indians. Despite their star-studded team, it was 20-year-old Kanika Ahuja who powered them to their first win after five losses on the trot. An all-rounder by trade, her 30-ball 46 remains the highest score by an uncapped player in the league.

3) Shreyanka Patil [ Royal Challengers Banglore]

Another 20-year-old, Bengaluru local Shreyanka Patil, has also been one of the bright spots in RCB's campaign. She has showed her versatility as a bowler, often bowling in the Powerplay. But she has been most impressive with the bat, her wristy strokeplay often standing out amidst a rubble of wickets of more storied names.

A shout out to Shreyanka for that vital spell last night! 🔥Time and again, she shines bowling under pressure at the death 👏#PlayBold #ನಮ್ಮRCB #SheIsBold #WPL2023 pic.twitter.com/uYKU5rJala — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) March 19, 2023

4) Asha Sobhana (Royal Challengers Bangalore)

Not many leg spinners get the chance for one of the leading leg spinners from the country's past to offer personalised coaching sessions. But that is exactly what this youngster - who has been compared to Wanindu Hasaranga of the RCB men's team - has managed to do.

I am available to coach Asha the leg spinner free of cost because I believe she is a natural talent and very important to know what they are doing right and do it consistently. She could be a match winner for India #WPL2023 — Laxman Sivaramakrishnan (@LaxmanSivarama1) March 18, 2023

5) Jintimani Kalita [ Mumbai Indians]

Another MI all-rounder, 22-year-old Jintimani Kalita from Lakhimpur in Assam, has impressed with her dedication on the field. She might not have got much of an opportunity to shine either with the bat or the ball but she has made up by being one of the most prolific outfield fielders in the league.