Women's Premier League auctions to be held on February 13: Reports

BCCI is all set to host the auction for the inaugural edition of the Women's Premier League (WPL) on 13th February 2023.

As per reports, the auction, which was originally expected to be held on 10th February, will now be held three days later in Mumbai. This was to give the franchises who are involved in the ILT20 a bit of time to prepare.

All the five franchises have also reportedly received the entire list of players up for grabs in the inaugural WPL auction. Each team has a budget cap of INR. 12 crore to assemble their first-ever Women's Premier League Team.

A total of five different franchises - the Adani Group of Gujarat Giants, the Capri Global of Lucknow Capitals, JSW and GMR Group of Delhi Capitals, the Reliance group of Mumbai Indians, and Royal Challengers Sports group of RCB, will fight it out in the inaugural auctions.



