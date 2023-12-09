WPL Auction: Phoebe Litchfield becomes 1st player to be successfully auctioned

Phoebe Litchfield of Australia became the first cricketer to be auctioned in the Women's Premier League auction for the 2024 season.

The 20-year-old opening batter, who debuted in December 2022 against India Women, hit an unbeaten fifty off 19 balls against West Indies in October and played another brilliant knock of 36 off 17 balls against the same opponent.

Litchfield registered herself in the auction with a base price of Rs 30 lakh.

Gujarat Giants, who have a purse of Rs 5.95 crore and ten players to sign, including three from overseas, were the first team to show interest in Litchfield in a bid to fill a slot. UP Warriorz also joined the bid. The two franchises were engaged in a fierce bidding war, with the price shooting up to Rs 1 crore.

UP Warriorz eventually gave up the bid at Rs 90 lakh.



Litchfield, a southpaw, will be a valuable addition to the Giants' squad.

Gujarat Giants also included pacer Meghna Singh in their squad by spending Rs 30 lakh from their purse.

They now have a coffer of Rs 4.65 crores.