WPL Auction Bargain Buys: A playing XI that costs less than Smriti Mandhana

Smriti Mandhana's Rs 3.4 crore bid, which threw the Women's Premier League (WPL) auction open on Wednesday, turned out to be the highest bid of the day. A lot of high bids were received over the remaining course of the day, but there was none that reached the first bid of the day.

Towards the end of the auction, some of the teams ended up with a few good-value buys. Here's an attempt at constructing a WPL team for less than INR 3.4 crore.

The following team has 4 overseas players. All-rounder Jess Jonassen (50 Lakhs) is the most expensive player to have been picked. The team has three players each from Delhi Capitals and UP Warriorz, two players each from Gujarat Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore, and one player from Mumbai Indians.

1- Sabbineni Meghana - 30 L to Gujarat Giants





2- Hayley Mathews - 40 L to Mumbai Indians (Overseas)





3- Taniya Bhatia - 30 L to Delhi Capitals





4 - Heather Knight - 40 L to Royal Challengers Bangalore (Overseas) - Captain





5 - Kiran Navagire - 30 L to UP Warriorz





6 - Indrani Roy - 10 L to Royal Challengers Bangalore - Wicketkeeper



7 - Jess Jonassen - 50 L to Delhi Capitals (Overseas)





8 - Parshavi Chopra - 10 L to UP Warriorz



9 - Mansi Joshi - 30 L to Gujarat Giants

10 - Poonam Yadav - 30 L to Delhi Capitals





11 - Lauren Bell - 30 L to UP Warriorz (Overseas)

