WPL Auction: 39 new players added to shortlist

With one day to go for the inaugural Women's Premier League (WPL) auction, 39 new names have been added to the auction shortlist. With these new additions, the WPL auction player list has a total of 448 names. Around 90 of those players will be picked by the 5 teams in the auction on Monday.

Of the 39 players added to the list on Sunday, 23 players are from India, 8 are from Thailand, 4 are from England, 2 are from Scotland, and 1 each are from Australia and Netherlands.

List of New Players Added

India: Nancy Patel, Nikita Singh, Sumitra Jat, Priyanka Bala and Sheetal Rana. Apurwa Bharadwaj, Lal Rin Feli, Asha Shobana, Shivani Jangid, Bharti Rawal, Mayuri Singh, Riti Tomar, Anisha Ansari, Neena Chaudhary, Nikita Chauhan, Monika Devi, Shivani Singh, Drishya I V, Akanksha Kohli, Mukta Magre, Kashish Agarwal, Sarah Mahajan and Debasmita Dutta.

Thailand: Sornarin Tippoch, Chanida Sutthiruang, Thipatcha Puthhawong, Suleeporn Laomi, Onnicha Kamchomphu, Nannapat Khoncharoenkai, Nattaya Boochatham, Naruemol Chaiwai

England: Emily Arlott, Katie Levick, Georgia Adams and Hollie Armitage

Scotland: Kathryn Bryce and Sarah Bryce

Australia: Nicola Hancock

Netherlands: Babette de Leede

The Women's Premier League auction will take place on 13th February 2023 in the Jio Convention Centre, Mumbai.

A total of five teams will take part in the auction consisting of teams from Gujarat, Mumbai, Lucknow, Delhi and Bengaluru. Each team will have a total purse of 12 crores to buy players.