WPL: American nutritionist Tara Norris becomes the first bowler to take 5-for

Tara Norris is an unknown name in the women's cricket world. The 24-year-old wreaked havoc against the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Women's Premier League (WPL) with five wickets, on Sunday.

Playing at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai, Norris was too hot to handle for the RCB batters. Hailing from Philadelphia in USA, she started her WPL career with a two wickets in her very first over.

Norris' first wicket in the league came in the form of one of the greatest players to have ever graced the game, as Ellyse Perry dragged one back into the stumps after stepping down while looking to go over covers.

She then had Disha Kasat caught at backward point, before prizing out the dangerous Richa Ghosh with a cleverly disguised slower ball.

Kanika Ahuja then put Norris on a hat-trick by steering a wide delivery straight to backward point, but a young Asha Shobna denied her the hat-trick.

Though she was hit for a few boundaries by the experienced Heather Knight and Meghan Schutt later on, Tara Norris hit back by scalping the England captain to become the first player to take a five-for in the Women's Premier League.

A left-arm pacer by specialisation, Tara Norris is half Italian. She spent the early years of her life in Spain before moving to England at the age of eight. This is where she first started playing cricket.



Norris, in her career, has also played for teams like Sussex, Southern Vipers, Loughborough Vipers, Southern Vipers and Southern Braves before making her international debut for USA in 2021.

A certified nutritionist, Tara has scalped four wickets in five T20Is for USA - one less than what she finished with on her WPL debut.

Norris is the only player from an ICC Associate nation to have been picked in the Women's Premier League. She was snapped up for INR. 10 lakh by the Delhi Capitals during the auction last month.

Having Norris in the team helped the Meg Lanning-led Delhi Capitals to field five overseas players in starting eleven against RCB today.