WPL 2024 Auction, Gujarat Giants: Full Squad, Players Bought

WPL Auction LIVE: Gujarat Giants is based out of Ahmedabad, Gujarat, and is owned by The Adani Group. The team is coached by Rachael Haynes, who is a former Australian cricketer and one of their batting mainstays in all three formats.

They finished at the bottom of the points table in the last season of WPL, hence they are looking for a revamp in the team. So, they have released the bulk of their squad members, including top overseas players like - Annabel Sutherland, Kim Garth, and Sophia Dunkley.

The Giants have the biggest purse of INR 5.95 Crore going into this auction and they need to find ten squad members from this budget. Their main necessities are in the bowling department where they retained only one proper bowler, Shabnam Shakil. They also need an opening partner for Beth Mooney.

Gujarat Giants Squad

Players Bought: No

Budget Remaining: INR 5.95 Crore

Player Slots Remaining: 10

Overseas Slots Remaining: 3

Gujarat Giants Squad Breakdown

Batters: Laura Wolvaardt

Wicketkeepers: Beth Mooney

Bowlers: Shabnam Shakil

All-rounders: Ashleigh Gardner, Harleen Deol, Sneh Rana, Dayalan Hemalatha, Tanuja Kanwar

Coaching Staff: Rachael Haynes (Head coach), Nooshin al Khadeer (bowling coach), Tushar Arothe (batting coach), Gavan Twining (Fielding coach), Mithali Raj (mentor and advisor)