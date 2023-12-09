WPL 2024 Auction, Royal Challengers Bangalore: Full squad, Players bought

WPL Auction LIVE: Led by the Indian superstar and vice-captain Smriti Mandhana, Royal Challengers Bangalore had a bad start to the first edition of the Women's Premier League with four losses on the trot.

The team finished second last on the table above Gujarat Giants with two wins and six losses.

Despite having big names such as Smriti Mandhana, Ellyse Perry, and Sophie Devina, RCB faltered in the season and they will look to do better than the first season.

Before the auction, RCB released the likes of Megan Schutt, Dane van Niekerk, and Erin Burns.

They will look to strengthen their Indian core which has already the likes of Smriti, Richa Ghosha, and Renuka Singh. With 3.35 crore INR in their bank, they will look to buy more bowlers.

Royal Challengers Bangalore Squad

Players Bought: No



Budget Remaining: INR 3.35 Crore



Player Slots Remaining: 7



Overseas Slots Remaining: 3



Royal Challengers Bangalore Squad Breakdown

Batters: Smriti Mandhana, Disha Kasat



Wicketkeepers: Richa Ghosh, Indrani Roy



Bowlers: Renuka Singh



All-rounders: Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Shreyanka Patil, Kanika Ahuja, Asha Shobana, Heather Knight

Coaching Staff: Luke Williams (Head Coach), Malolan Rangarajan (Assistant Head Coach), RX Murali (Batting Coach), Vanitha VR (Bowling Coach), Sania Mirza (Mentor)